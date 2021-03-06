HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 438.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $114.65 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.11 and a 200-day moving average of $126.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.94.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 7,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $1,139,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,029.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tony W. Ho sold 23,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $3,514,515.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,703 shares of company stock worth $53,944,533 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

