HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.53 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $46.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.