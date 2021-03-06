HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,500 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.83% of CURO Group worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 137.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 2,015,992 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $31,550,274.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $94,330.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,389.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,087,681 shares of company stock worth $32,404,055. 51.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CURO stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $613.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%. Research analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

CURO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

