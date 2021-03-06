HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.99 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,592 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJL. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,364,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,383,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 892,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after purchasing an additional 145,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 975,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after purchasing an additional 69,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,528,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJL opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.06. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $24.07.

