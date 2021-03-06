HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.09 Million Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.00.

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,298,146.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,782 shares of company stock worth $6,083,801 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $249.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $306.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

