HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.15 Million Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 894.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,830 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 118,728 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 66.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after buying an additional 102,182 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,612,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3,632.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 74,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 72,208 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 46,723 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Separately, Standpoint Research cut shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

LIT opened at $59.00 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $74.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.03.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.