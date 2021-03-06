HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.17 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.56.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $94.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.02. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

