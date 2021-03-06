HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 212.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,532 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,521,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,644,000 after buying an additional 993,113 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,771,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,151,000 after buying an additional 711,932 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 12,881.6% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 586,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,769,000 after acquiring an additional 581,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods stock opened at $72.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $73.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.55 and its 200-day moving average is $63.47.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.