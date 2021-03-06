HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.61 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 408.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 34,560 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 26.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.77.

NYSE:APTV opened at $146.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $160.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.56. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

