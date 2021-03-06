HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 20.39% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 138.2% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 15,089 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $54.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.76. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $55.61.

