HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 73,301 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,301 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 709,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 21,927 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 454.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 788,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 646,310 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $1,192,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GT stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.17.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. TheStreet raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nomura lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.59.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

