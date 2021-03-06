HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 7,548 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,548 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in Copart by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 17,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Copart by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,618,000 after purchasing an additional 494,131 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 146,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $106.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $130.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.22 and its 200 day moving average is $113.28.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.20.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.