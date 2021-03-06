HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,732 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,685,000.

MEAR opened at $50.20 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.21.

