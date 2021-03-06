HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.84% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,000.

Shares of XNTK stock opened at $141.99 on Friday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $61.25 and a twelve month high of $161.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.73.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

