HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 816 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,748 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 30.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on United Rentals from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.32.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,245,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $6,943,743. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $300.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $321.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

