HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,161 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Tetra Tech worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $129.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.61 and a 52-week high of $144.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.39 and a 200 day moving average of $114.39.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 8,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $1,053,384.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,565,108.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $912,269.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,288.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,897 shares of company stock worth $5,803,821 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

