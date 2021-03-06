Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the January 28th total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Panmure Gordon downgraded Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HCXLF remained flat at $$13.20 during trading on Friday. Hiscox has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $17.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

