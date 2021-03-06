Hive Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.78 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Hive coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000594 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hive has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Hive has a total market cap of $113.92 million and approximately $8.78 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000385 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00037363 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (HIVE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 400,665,582 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hive is hive.io . The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

