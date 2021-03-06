Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Price Reaches $0.0016

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $776,063.49 and $998.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00056238 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $358.41 or 0.00754009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00026201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00031241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00059718 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00042903 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token (CRYPTO:HVN) is a token. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

