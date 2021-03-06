Holo Price Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Holo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Holo has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. Holo has a market cap of $500.93 million and $171.73 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Holo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00057023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.63 or 0.00760679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00026488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00031226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00060353 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00043421 BTC.

About Holo

Holo (HOT) is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 167,932,356,636 coins. Holo’s official website is holochain.org . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Holo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.