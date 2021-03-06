Homeros Market Capitalization Reaches $23.19 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Homeros token can currently be purchased for about $0.0490 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $23.19 million and $4.83 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Homeros has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Homeros alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.38 or 0.00467046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00068800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00078642 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00084832 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00051655 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $219.65 or 0.00459243 BTC.

About Homeros

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,341,933 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

Homeros Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.