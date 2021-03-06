HOMIHELP Price Tops $2.63 (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. One HOMIHELP token can now be purchased for $2.63 or 0.00005293 BTC on major exchanges. HOMIHELP has a market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $48,602.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded up 12.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.86 or 0.00460562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00069065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00077726 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00083218 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00052097 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.26 or 0.00461375 BTC.

HOMIHELP Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

