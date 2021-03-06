Honest Trading Down 2.7% Over Last Week (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Honest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $10,920.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Honest has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.33 or 0.00461249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00068116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00077543 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00082818 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00050586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.61 or 0.00461816 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars.

