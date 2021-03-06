HOQU Reaches Market Cap of $181,037.88 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 37.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One HOQU token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar. HOQU has a market cap of $181,037.88 and $9,061.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00058138 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.15 or 0.00766527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00027047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00031264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00060485 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00043910 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HQX is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HOQU Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

