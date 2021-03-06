Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Horace Mann Educators has raised its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years.
Shares of HMN opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $44.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.72.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on HMN shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.
In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $140,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $147,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Horace Mann Educators Company Profile
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.
Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.