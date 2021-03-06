Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Horace Mann Educators has raised its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years.

Shares of HMN opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $44.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.72.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HMN shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $140,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $147,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

