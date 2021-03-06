Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.30 Million

Analysts expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to announce sales of $58.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.10 million. Horizon Bancorp posted sales of $52.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year sales of $228.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $225.30 million to $233.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $228.53 million, with estimates ranging from $222.10 million to $234.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HBNC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $19.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Secor sold 6,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $117,429.82. Also, CEO Craig M. Dwight sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $190,383.50. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 533.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $208,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

