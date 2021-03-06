Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,757 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,241,000 after buying an additional 2,653,855 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,676,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,989 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,160,000 after purchasing an additional 629,552 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,359,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,600,000 after purchasing an additional 216,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 965,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,597,000 after purchasing an additional 51,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 15,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,474,501.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,554,769.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total transaction of $411,502.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,618.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 363,662 shares of company stock valued at $28,227,857. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $88.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $96.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.05. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

