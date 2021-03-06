Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 596,900 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the January 28th total of 432,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Houston American Energy news, Director James A. Schoonover sold 16,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $43,960.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 142,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,026.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Houston American Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN HUSA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,148. The company has a quick ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68. Houston American Energy has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $6.36.

Houston American Energy Company Profile

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.