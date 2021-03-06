HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the January 28th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

HOYA stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.91. 20,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.45. HOYA has a 1 year low of $70.36 and a 1 year high of $141.08.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. HOYA had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 19.23%. Research analysts forecast that HOYA will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOCPY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded HOYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded HOYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

