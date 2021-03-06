HTMLCOIN Tops 1-Day Volume of $7,292.00 (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One HTMLCOIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $3.34 million and $7,292.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,839.29 or 1.00023306 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00038805 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00011899 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.16 or 0.01035297 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.98 or 0.00428579 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.78 or 0.00311078 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00081248 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00038777 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005874 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

