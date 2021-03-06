Huami Co. (NYSE:HMI) Stake Decreased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Huami Co. (NYSE:HMI) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,132,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,734 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 10.01% of Huami worth $72,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HMI. State Street Corp increased its stake in Huami by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 110,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huami by 27.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 503,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 109,558 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Huami during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Huami by 227.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 65,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huami in the third quarter worth approximately $606,000. 27.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Huami from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of Huami stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. Huami Co. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $873.38 million, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46.

About Huami

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

