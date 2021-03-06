Humaniq Hits Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $4,233.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Humaniq has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00058138 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.15 or 0.00766527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00027047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00031264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00060485 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00043910 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq (HMQ) is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Humaniq Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.