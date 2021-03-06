Humanscape (HUM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $18,935.00

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 26.5% against the dollar. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $23.25 million and approximately $18,935.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00057749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.33 or 0.00773417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00009065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00025962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00030580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00060319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00043136 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape (HUM) is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,469,285 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.