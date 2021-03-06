HUNT Trading 15.2% Higher This Week (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. HUNT has a market cap of $20.34 million and approximately $5.74 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HUNT has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. One HUNT token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.17 or 0.00461770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00068369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00078179 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00083096 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00051722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.08 or 0.00463636 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town

