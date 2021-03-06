Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,500 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 94.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 166,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 80,837 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 26.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 275,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 57,839 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 170,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 21,949 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 19.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 637,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 103,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HBAN. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.24.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $16.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $16.49.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

