Huobi Token Market Capitalization Hits $2.87 Billion (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and approximately $539.21 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for approximately $15.38 or 0.00031246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00057747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.66 or 0.00777248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00026780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00060760 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00043554 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003733 BTC.

About Huobi Token

HT is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,866,518 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.