HUSD (HUSD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.17 Billion

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. During the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One HUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC on major exchanges. HUSD has a market capitalization of $676.08 million and approximately $1.17 billion worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00057024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $363.13 or 0.00761210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00025882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00031467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00059896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00043671 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 675,588,036 coins. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars.

