Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Hits $0.0135 on Major Exchanges

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.50 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00057771 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.41 or 0.00768518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00026357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00031204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00060618 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00043587 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

HOT is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

