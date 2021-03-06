HyperCash (HC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $41.31 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 6th. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001888 BTC on exchanges. HyperCash has a market cap of $41.31 million and approximately $6.33 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,467.72 or 0.99852366 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00038794 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00011766 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.48 or 0.01029012 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.38 or 0.00427245 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.91 or 0.00308844 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00081454 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00038710 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005817 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

