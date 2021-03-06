HyperDAO (HDAO) Trading Up 21.4% Over Last 7 Days

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 6th. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $3.54 million and $4,222.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00056007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $358.06 or 0.00751493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00025109 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00031179 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00059742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00042750 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,795,645 coins. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.