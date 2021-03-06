HyperDAO Price Tops $0.0092 on Exchanges (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and $3,787.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00057988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.70 or 0.00769855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00026104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00030697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00060278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00043153 BTC.

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HDAO is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,795,645 coins. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

