I/O Coin Market Cap Reaches $2.22 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $3,768.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.25 or 0.00423145 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00039691 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,903.09 or 0.03866903 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000089 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000070 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,732,708 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

