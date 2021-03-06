I/O Coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,358.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 6th. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. I/O Coin has a market cap of $2.02 million and $1,358.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $203.60 or 0.00426099 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006029 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00038089 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,011.31 or 0.04209367 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000064 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,731,569 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.