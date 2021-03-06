ichi.farm Market Capitalization Tops $1.14 Million (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular exchanges. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.12 or 0.00461308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00068337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00078139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00082921 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00051014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.93 or 0.00465000 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

ichi.farm Coin Trading

