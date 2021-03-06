ICHI (ICHI) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $16.14 million and approximately $115,053.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ICHI has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One ICHI coin can now be bought for approximately $6.38 or 0.00013328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.45 or 0.00466933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00068977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00078724 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00084163 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00051275 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.81 or 0.00459326 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,530,686 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.