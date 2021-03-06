ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 519,200 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the January 28th total of 674,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens lowered shares of ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,074,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,570,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ICL Group by 367.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,106,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227,764 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in ICL Group by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,709,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.88. The company had a trading volume of 58,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48. ICL Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. Analysts anticipate that ICL Group will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

