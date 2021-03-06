ICON Trading 21.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. ICON has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $98.59 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ICON has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $1.88 or 0.00003811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 592,353,580 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

