Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) Short Interest Down 22.2% in February

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the January 28th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ ICON traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,308. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24. Iconix Brand Group has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

Get Iconix Brand Group alerts:

Iconix Brand Group Company Profile

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Iconix Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconix Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.