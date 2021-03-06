Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) Short Interest Down 22.2% in February

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the January 28th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ ICON traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,308. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24. Iconix Brand Group has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $4.20.
Iconix Brand Group Company Profile
