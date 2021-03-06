ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $304.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report sales of $304.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $307.30 million and the lowest is $301.10 million. ICU Medical reported sales of $328.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICUI. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 24,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $5,354,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,513,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,930 shares of company stock valued at $16,597,125. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 771,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,532,000 after buying an additional 89,837 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 528,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,428,000 after buying an additional 78,825 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,912,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 283,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,893,000 after buying an additional 17,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,962,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $202.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.47. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $158.01 and a 52 week high of $236.51.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

