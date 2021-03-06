Ideaology (IDEA) Achieves Market Cap of $2.27 Million

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 6th. In the last week, Ideaology has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ideaology has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $284,286.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ideaology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ideaology alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00056812 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $359.68 or 0.00754540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00025864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00031261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00059616 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00043022 BTC.

Ideaology Profile

Ideaology is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,344,569 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ideaology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ideaology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.